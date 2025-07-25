Appliance expert urges parents to ditch common kitchen tools linked to hazardous health impacts: 'Can leak toxic substances into your house'

"Has been linked to reduced lung function, increased asthma attacks, as well as increased symptoms for other respiratory diseases."

Gas stoves have been repeatedly shown to harm human health, as well as the environment. In a YouTube video, energy expert Cristina Pricop from the European Public Health Alliance shared further insight into the issues surrounding cooking with gas.

The video was posted by the Global Cooksafe Coalition, which promotes safe and affordable cooking around the world, specifically through electric or induction cooking.

"Most people who use a gas stove are not aware of the health risks that they are exposed to," Pricop says in the video. "The associated pipelines, even when not in use, can leak toxic substances into your house, and ventilation does not, unfortunately, cancel the health risks."

Studies continue to prove the negative effects of using a gas stove. One expert told The Cool Down they are "like having a tailpipe from a car directly piped into your house." Furthermore, a new study in Europe linked 40,000 premature deaths to gas stove pollution, and the pollution from the stoves also contributes to rising global temperatures.

"Cooking with gas is known to produce pollutants that are harmful to human health; the main pollutant of concern is nitrogen dioxide," Pricop continues in the video. "This is a harmful pollutant that has been linked to reduced lung function, increased asthma attacks, as well as increased symptoms for other respiratory diseases."

To reduce your risk of health concerns attributed to gas stoves in the home, switching to induction cookware is a great step. Not only does induction cooking keep you free from the harmful pollutants of gas stoves, but it is faster and more cost-effective than using conventional stoves.

Plus, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. While luxury induction stoves exist, for renters or those on a budget, you can instead invest in a quality plug-in induction cooktop for around $50.

As the recent Big Beautiful Bill by the Trump administration eliminates many of the IRA tax credits by the end of 2025, it's best to take advantage of even the clean energy incentives that were unaffected, such as deals on induction cookware, soon to help make sure you can take advantage before it's too late.

