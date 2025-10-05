Home cook shares unexpected experience after upgrading stove: 'Wait, does this work?'

"It really does catch most."

If you're looking to upgrade your stove, induction is the way to go.

A Reddit user shared their experience with their induction stove on r/InductionCooking titled: "So Easy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their post included a photo of a relatively clean stovetop with a pan filled with oil and a tray of fried chicken.

"Ya gotta love induction cooking," the original poster said. "Parchment down and frying pan on top makes for really easy clean up with fried chicken."

"Wait, does this work?" another Reddit user commented.

The OP responded: "Paper burns at 451° F. Hence the name of the dystopian novel. I typically fry between 325° and 375° so no issues there. You can use paper towels the same way, but I prefer parchment. It really does catch most of the splatter."

"This is life changing," someone else remarked.

This could change your life, too. Induction stoves heat up faster, decrease air pollution in your home, and, as the OP said, they're easier to clean.

Gas stoves release gases such as nitrogen dioxide, benzene, and unburned methane into your home. They can create poor air quality in your home and increase your and your loved ones' risk of asthma and other respiratory issues.

Induction stoves don't emit any of those gases, which means your home will be healthier and have cleaner air.

One potential drawback is that induction stoves use magnets to function. Make sure to test out your cast-iron and stainless steel pans if you decide to switch. On the off chance your pans aren't compatible, your local thrift store may have a few hidden (and affordable) cookware gems.

Many states also have rebate programs that can help bring down the cost. Depending on where you live, you could get up to $840 when you install an induction stovetop.

