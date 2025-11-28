Behavioral experts reveal why so many Americans still swear by potentially dangerous home appliances: 'More ... than people realize'

Clean energy experts at EnergySage explained the health and financial benefits of switching from a gas stove to an energy-efficient induction stove in a video on its YouTube channel.

Gas stoves are highly dangerous for air quality and health, yet remain popular among many Americans despite warnings from experts.

Kristina Zagame, a senior researcher at the company, noted that one of the major downsides of gas stoves is their inefficiency: A significant amount of energy from the flame escapes into the air, and pollutants like carbon monoxide, benzene, methane, and nitrogen dioxide can then enter our homes, lungs, and even our bloodstreams.

According to The Conversation, researchers have known since the 1970s about the dangers of gas stoves, yet clever advertising from the gas industry convinced the public otherwise.

Sheen Mirpuri, the head of sustainability at EnergySage's behavioral insights team, explained that even though this information has been available for decades, many people have gotten used to cooking with gas and — especially chefs — believe they cook better than electric. It's not always easy to switch to a new stove if you're only familiar with gas, but there are plenty of advantages to upgrading.

Gas stoves have been linked to higher instances of childhood asthma, other breathing issues, headaches, dizziness, and increased cancer risk. Plus, homeowners have reported explosions while cooking with gas, posing major safety and fire hazards.

"If you fully electrify your house, then you're also eliminating exposure to leaking gas lines into the house, which is more common than people realize as well," Anna Keleher, a senior adviser at the behavioral insights team, said in the video.

By leveling up to an induction stove, you'll be reducing nitrogen dioxide pollution in your home by over 50%, according to a study from the Columbia Climate School, which was cited by EnergySage. Plus, they cook faster, are much safer if you have children since they only heat up when a pan touches the surface, and are easier to clean.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Even world-famous chefs like Alton Brown and Samin Nosrat have switched to induction stoves after realizing they outperform gas in pretty much every way.

If you want to reap the benefits of cooking with induction, you can snag an $840 rebate off qualifying models courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act. Even if you don't want to spend the money on a full-size stove, many stores offer an affordable plug-in countertop version for as low as $50.

"You didn't mention that even if you NEVER turn on your gas stove, 75% of the pollution continues," one viewer commented.

"Not only is it safer as indicated in this video, it is also lower cost to operate," another shared.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.