Celebrity chef ditches popular kitchen appliance after uncovering alarming health concerns: 'I realized it was slowly killing me'

One of the most famous cooks in the world shared her incredible experiences with the Copper induction stove and took to YouTube to sing its praises.

Samin Nosrat, the author of the James Beard Award-winning cookbook Salt Fat Acid Heat, shared her experience switching to a Copper induction stove.

Samin explained that she was taught to cook in an environment where gas stoves and ovens were believed to be the only acceptable path to "real" cooking.

"I've cooked in every impossible situation in the world and I really do think good cooking isn't about the heat source or what form of heat," she said. "It's about your relationship to that form of heat and what's happening in your pan."

She went on to share that her house had a gorgeous gas stove when she moved in.

"But over time, I realized it was slowly killing me," she said. "My carbon monoxide monitors were going off no matter how many times I had the oven or the stove repaired." She said the local electrical authority told her they'd not seen carbon monoxide numbers like what was in her house, and she needed to have her blood tested.

She made the decision at that point to switch to induction and hasn't looked back.

If you want to make the switch, brands like Copper are a great, affordable way to avoid dangers like what Samin experienced. They're faster and more cost-effective than either gas or electric stoves, and thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get 30% off installing them in your home.

However, if you want to make the switch, you'd better act now. President Trump has expressed a desire to repeal the IRA, although doing so would require an act of Congress.

Samin went on to say how happy she is with her decision to switch to Copper induction stoves.

"It just is so steady in such a pleasing way," she said. "Anything involving water or cooking at a very slow temperature is a dream in a way that I have not experienced before on gas."

