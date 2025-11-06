Celebrity chef shares hot take on the gas versus induction stove debate: 'People … wanted to burn me at the stake'

"This got me a lot of comments."

After receiving some pushback from fans about his induction cooktop, one celebrity chef used science to demonstrate the benefits of using the fast-cooking appliance.

In an Instagram reel shared by Hot & Toxic (@hot.and.toxic), Alton Brown said his 1.5 million followers caught a glimpse of his induction stove in a previous post. The cooktop prompted a wide variety of reactions from fans.

"This got me a lot of comments, from people that wanted to burn me at the stake to just a lot of questions," Brown says.

In the clip, Brown breaks down the science behind induction cooktops. The chef said induction hobs have coils that produce an oscillating magnetic field, causing unpaired electrons inside cooking pans to move quickly.

"That means that you've got heat being created by the pan, not the cooktop, by the pan itself, and it's very even across the bottom of the pan," Brown says. "It's also very, very fast, and it's very, very efficient."

According to the Department of Energy, induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves. They are safe alternatives that help chefs avoid the dangers of cooking with gas.

Per Yale Climate Connections, nearly 13% of all childhood asthma cases in the United States are attributed to gas stoves. Researchers said the stoves release hazardous pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

Induction stoves are also an affordable option for chefs. Homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction stove with federal incentives. For the budget-conscious, plug-in induction burners are relatively cheap alternatives that start at just $50.

Those looking to take advantage of federal incentives should do so soon. Many of the tax credits for home appliance upgrades will expire at the end of the year, including incentives for home solar and heat pumps.

