Appliance expert reveals game-changing features of magic, magnetic stovetop: 'It is super safe'

An appliance expert took to the internet to show the many benefits of cooking on an induction stove and why you should choose it over a gas stove.

The scoop

In a YouTube video from Don's Appliances (@Donsappliances), the appliance expert demonstrated the benefits of cooking with induction. "Super safe and easy is one of the benefits," the expert says, standing in front of a pot at a rolling boil on a clean cooktop.

They then place their hand directly next to the pot of boiling water to show that the rest of the surface is cool to the touch. "The induction magnets really create a burner right to the pot and not the surface so it's super safe," they explain.

Another significant benefit is how easy the cooktop is to clean, as it has a glass surface. They say all you have to do is wipe it down with a microfiber towel. If there are heavy stains, you can use some baking soda and vinegar to leave it looking as good as new.









Lastly, the appliance expert does a side-by-side test of boiling water on an induction cooktop and gas stove simultaneously. The pot on the induction stove boils in seconds, while the pot on the gas stove has not even begun to boil.

"And that's why we love induction," they say as the video wraps.

How it's working

Educating people on the benefits of upgrading to an induction stove will likely help anyone on the fence to make the switch, benefiting their wallets, their health, and the planet's health.

Gas stoves reduce indoor air quality and lead to serious health risks, such as heart disease and asthma — especially childhood asthma. The fact that the surface gets much less hot also makes induction stoves safer for households with children.

Not only are they safer, but induction stoves are more cost-effective because they are far more energy efficient. They also benefit the environment, as they use much less energy and very little dirty energy.

If you're ready to make the switch, stoves like those offered by Copper are easy and affordable alternatives to expensive, polluting gas stoves. The Inflation Reduction Act makes them even more affordable, allowing consumers to get up to 30% off the upfront cost of an induction range.

If you want an induction stove but feel overwhelmed by the options, consider starting with an induction burner. The nonprofit Rewiring America also offers a free tool to help you calculate how much you can save by making this kitchen upgrade, as well as other eco-friendly home upgrades.

You should act fast, however, as these incentives may not be available for long.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he aims to eliminate the subsidies, as The Salt Lake Tribune detailed. While any major changes to the act would require an act of Congress, taking advantage of the incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars.

What people are saying

"I wanted gas but started researching induction as an alternative and am glad I did," commented one user on the YouTube demonstration. "I love our induction range. It's faster and easy to control. It uses less energy and is super easy to clean."

Another homeowner who converted to the cooktop said: "When we moved into our new home, we had to replace the appliances and opted for a full induction stovetop. It was the best decision!"

