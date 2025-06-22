New homeowner shares honest review after switching to up-and-coming kitchen appliance: 'I am never going back'

"I bought an induction stove last year and I am never going back," one impressed homeowner told his TikTok viewers.

Despite previously being "a fan of gas stoves" to the point where a home not equipped with a gas stove was a dealbreaker, TikTok creator Scott (@scottinsomerville) described exactly why the induction stove was so impressive.

Scott stated that the induction stove heats up at an unparalleled pace, adding there is a noticeable improvement between the time it takes to cook food compared to a gas model.

Scott also mentioned that induction stoves work by heating only the pan, as opposed to the air surrounding the pan, like electric and gas stoves. This means food is heated exceptionally fast while also keeping you cool during hot months.

As a bonus, homeowners will likely feel the health benefits of no harmful gases permeating their home. The toxins from traditional gas stoves have been linked to causing asthma, as well as an increased risk of cancer and heart disease.

"Something like 90% of the energy used goes into the pan versus only [around] 70% for electric and 45% for gas," Scott highlighted.

Due to this method of producing heat, induction stoves help create drastic savings on energy bills while further protecting the environment from planet-harming chemicals.

Homeowners will also be pleased to know that purchasing an induction oven can qualify them for up to $840 in rebates. This is in addition to the yearly savings that will come from your energy bill. To take advantage of these rebates, it's important to act fast, as the Trump Administration has outlined plans to repeal the incentives, although all changes will need to be approved by Congress.

Commenters were thankful for Scott's honest review and agreed with the assessments.

"Induction is absolutely the future," expressed one.

"Love my induction cooktop!" another commenter wrote. "I'm never going back to gas or electric."

