Airbnb host seeks advice after guests spark safety concerns: 'I'm a bit nervous about [them] starting a fire'

by Alexis McDonell
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Renting out a property comes with its fair share of safety considerations, and kitchen appliances are often top of mind. One Reddit user shared a dilemma many hosts might relate to: After installing a high-end gas range in their rental, they began worrying about guest safety. 

The scoop

In their post in the r/airbnb_hosts subreddit, the rental host shared that they had put in a gas range about five years earlier after their old electric unit died. While they loved it, they were also concerned about safety when guests were renting the space.

"I like it when I'm living there, but I subsequently decided to start renting part time and I'm a bit nervous about a guest starting a fire, to be honest," they wrote. 

To solve the problem, the OP said they were considering putting in an induction range and oven, asking other hosts if it had been "a blessing, a curse, problematic, a positive, etc.?"

How it's helping

The biggest benefit for hosts is peace of mind. Induction cooktops work by sending an electric current through a magnetic coil beneath the surface, which directly heats compatible pots and pans. That means there's no open flame, reducing the risk of fires. That also translates to less wasted energy and shorter cooking times, which can reduce energy bills

From an environmental perspective, switching to induction produces zero indoor combustion, unlike gas ranges that release nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants. Studies show that exposure to gas stove pollution is linked to respiratory issues, including asthma, especially in children and vulnerable populations. By switching to induction, households can reduce indoor air pollution and contribute to a cleaner, healthier living environment.

Now is a great time to make the switch. Federal rebates and tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act can cover part of the upfront cost, but with many of those credits expiring by the end of 2025, taking advantage before then can save you thousands.

What everyone's saying

In the comments on the Reddit post, other hosts shared that having induction stoves in their rental properties had been a manageable adjustment for their guests. 

Several said that they leave instructions in their manuals or tips for usage. 

"We have one and haven't had any issues. Instructions are in our house guide and we have a hard copy in a binder in the house," one person wrote

Another said that sometimes, they may also need to briefly talk guests through how to use it if there are issues. 

"I have had many phone calls requesting assistance, 'how to use,' etc.," they explained. "If someone is not used to keeping the pan within the cooking area, it can create problems."

Whether upgrading a full kitchen or using a plug-in burner, hosts can reduce fire risk, cook faster, and enjoy all of the efficiency benefits induction offers.

