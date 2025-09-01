San Francisco officials propose policy to ban more gas appliances: 'The health impacts … are real, and we can't ignore them'

"We can't build the San Francisco of the future with fuel from the past."

San Francisco officials are pushing for a policy update that would phase out gas appliances in more buildings.

Since 2020, the city has required all new builds to use electricity for water heating, heating and cooling systems, and cooking appliances. The proposed change would require homes and businesses undergoing major renovations to do the same. However, buildings with gas appliances protected under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act are exempt, and affordable housing units would get a temporary exemption.

"I do think the climate crisis is real," Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman told CBS News, which summarized the proposed change. "The health impacts of natural gas and fossil fuels are real, and we can't ignore them. We have to address them."

For one, gas stoves emit dangerous toxins such as benzene, nitrogen dioxide, and methane into your home. In fact, one reporter recently did an experiment with two scientists in her home, finding that her gas stove not only released these gases into her kitchen but also spread into her child's room and living room. Meanwhile, the gas readings didn't go up when she used her plug-in induction stovetop.

Natural gas, along with other dirty fuel sources like coal, is also a major contributor to the overheating of our planet.

If you're looking to go electric at home, an induction stove is an easy and affordable solution. These nifty appliances can also help you cook faster. And there's no better time than the present, as you can get up to $840 off the cost of a new induction stove through the Inflation Reduction Act through the end of the year.

If you are a renter or can't afford a larger investment right now, plug-in induction burners are an excellent alternative. Starting at around $50, induction burners offer the same benefits as an induction stove on a smaller scale.

San Francisco Environment Director Tyrone Jue defended the proposed policy update, telling the San Francisco Chronicle: "You're already taking out the mechanical systems, you're doing these really major alterations in the property. That's the time to be designing for the future and not rebuilding with legacy systems."

And Mandelman, in a statement, added: "We can't build the San Francisco of the future with fuel from the past."

