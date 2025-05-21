Appliance expert explains the safety benefits of next-gen stovetops — here's what you need to know

"Do you really want to expose your kids to that?"

Gas stoves have attracted a lot of media attention recently. Politics aside, scientists have studied the appliance and know it releases pollutants into the air that can harm human health.

A Wirecutter article covers the pros and cons of induction stovetops so you can decide if this next-gen upgrade is right for your home.

The scoop

Induction stoves utilize magnetic fields to directly heat compatible cookware. This means that the cooktop remains relatively cool while the cookware is heated quickly and efficiently.

As Rachel Wharton notes in the article, induction stoves are fast and responsive. They can bring water to a boil minutes quicker than a gas stove, and they can reduce heat from a boil quickly, too.

They are also safer. You are less likely to burn yourself on the stovetop, and you will avoid pollutants that come from gas stoves, such as the carcinogen benzene.

Companies are lobbying to keep gas appliances in homes despite the known health concerns.

For those who are renting or can't afford a kitchen remodel but are interested in induction stoves, plug-in induction burners start around $50 and can be a valuable option.

How it's helping

Induction stoves are also more energy-efficient than gas alternatives. Optimizing your house for energy efficiency not only saves on energy bills, but it can also cut down on energy demand.

Transitioning away from gas appliances can help move us toward a cleaner future less reliant on dirty energy. Induction cooking is a safe and efficient way to prepare meals.

The Inflation Reduction Act gives Americans who purchase induction stoves benefits through tax breaks and credits.

However, the Trump administration is looking to undo the IRA. Even though that would take an act of Congress, it may be best to take advantage of these benefits sooner rather than later.

What everyone's saying

"In our extensive testing, we've found that induction … does indeed have some significant advantages over gas or radiant-electric heat," Wharton wrote.

While they may be a little more expensive, induction stoves are a great way to protect your health and push for a cleaner future.

"[A gas stove is] like having a tailpipe from a car directly piped into your house. Do you really want to expose your kids to that?" DR Richardson, co-founder of Elephant Energy, told The Cool Down.

