You can get $840 for this 'life-altering' kitchen device: 'There's no turning back'

Induction cooktops have been growing in popularity in spite of their high costs, but thanks to a little help from the government, you soon may be able to pick one up on the cheap.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are becoming available in many states for eco-friendly upgrades to your home, including electric stoves. According to the IRA Savings Calculator, households can earn a rebate of up to $840 for electric stoves that meet federal guidelines. That money can cover anywhere from a single-burner countertop unit to a larger four-burner unit.

These tax incentives may not be available for much longer, though. President-elect Donald Trump has said he "will rescind all unspent funds" from the IRA. Those interested may want to act sooner rather than later.

Switching from gas to induction cooktops offers long-term savings across the board as well. The U.S.Department of Energy reports that induction is three times more efficient than gas, which results in lower energy bills. They're also a time saver, as they can heat water to a boil 20-40% faster than a standard gas stove.

There's also health benefits to switching, both for the home and the environment. The DOE notes that gas stoves introduce pollutants to the home like nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde, which impact respiratory health. According to a 2022 study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 12.7% of current childhood asthma can be attributable to gas stoves.

Burning fossil fuels for gas stoves contributes 25 million tons of carbon pollution every year in the U.S., per RMI. Carbon is one of many emissions that traps heat and contributes to ongoing climate change, including extreme weather changes and rising ocean temperatures.

Making the switch from gas to induction can happen gradually before you go all-in (and get your rebate!). Brands like Duxtop offer portable induction burners that fit on a countertop, a great option for renters. If you're looking for a bigger change, Rewiring America can help you navigate costs and the all important rebates and tax incentives for induction and other green options for your home.

Induction cooktop fans are singing the technology's praises online too. TikToker DesignDazzle (@designdazzle) shared a video showcasing her induction stove, saying they made the switch from gas eight years ago and "there's no turning back."

We switched from gas to induction about 8 years ago, and there's no turning back! We've had this cooktop for about 9 months in our new home. The ease of cooking and cleanup is a game-changer. As in life-altering cleaning is a breeze vs the gas cooktop. I don't know about you but I always hated cleaning our gas range - LOL! I'm not sure if you can tell but this is the dark gray color - less maintenance compared to our old black induction top, and it complements my countertops and cabinets vs the harsh black. The induction speeds up boiling water and is way more efficient than gas. Plus, it's safer for everyone in the kitchen, as it only heats up under the pan so the rest of the cooktop is cool to the touch. The cons of induction include its lack of aesthetic appeal vs gas cooktops, but what truly attracts me is the functionality of induction cooking. Additionally, induction cooktops produce a faint buzzing sound during use. You also need to make sure your cookware will work with induction. If a magnet sticks to them, they'll work. Have you ever tried induction cooking? Do you have an induction cooktop? Do you love it or hate it?

She also noted the ease of clean-up is "life-altering," saving her and her family time in the kitchen, while safety features keep the heat concentrated to just the burners and leave the rest of the cooktop cool to the touch.

