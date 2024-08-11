Here's how you can get paid hundreds to upgrade your old stove

It's a small change that adds up to big benefits.

Get ready to revolutionize your kitchen — and your energy bills. The hottest new cooking appliance isn't just efficient and sleek, but it could also be completely free, thanks to Uncle Sam.

What are induction cooktops?

Induction cooktops are the rising stars of home kitchens, offering a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional gas stoves.

These sleek appliances use electromagnetic technology to heat your pots and pans directly, resulting in faster cooking times and precise temperature control.

Why are induction cooktops important?

Induction cooktops are game-changers for both your wallet and the planet. They're significantly more energy-efficient than gas stoves, which means lower utility bills for you. Plus, they don't release harmful methane or other pollutants into your home or the environment.

According to the Department of Energy, induction cooktops are about 10% more efficient than conventional electric stoves and about three times more efficient than gas stoves. That's a win-win for your energy consumption and your monthly expenses.

Overall, induction stoves are not just a more efficient way to cook; they're also a healthier and safer option for families. By eliminating gas from the kitchen, you reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of gas leaks.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How do induction cooktops help with health and environmental concerns?

Switching to an induction cooktop isn't just about embracing new technology. It's also about creating a healthier home and a cleaner planet.

Gas stoves release pollutants that can contribute to respiratory issues like asthma, especially in children. By going electric, you're saying goodbye to these indoor air quality concerns.

On the environmental front, induction cooktops help reduce your carbon output. They don't rely on dirty fuels like natural gas, which means less pollution in your kitchen. It's a small change that adds up to big benefits for our planet's health.

How can you get an induction cooktop for free?

Here's the exciting part: Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you might be able to get an induction cooktop for free.

The government is offering rebates of up to $840 for qualifying electric stoves. That's enough to cover the cost of a portable induction burner or a significant portion of a full-sized cooktop.

Want to know how much you're eligible for? Check out the IRA Savings Calculator from the nonprofit Rewiring America. It takes just a few seconds to get an estimate tailored to your household.

If you're not ready to commit to a full kitchen overhaul, portable induction burners are an excellent way to test the waters. Brands like Duxtop offer affordable options that let you experience the benefits of induction cooking without a major investment.

Ready to make the switch but worried about the upfront cost? Some areas offer loaner units so you can try before you buy. For example, Elephant Energy provides induction cooktop loaners in certain locations.

By embracing induction technology, you're not just upgrading your kitchen. You're investing in a healthier home, a cleaner environment, and potentially some serious savings. It's a small change that cooks up big benefits for you and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.