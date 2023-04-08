These lightning-fast cooktops might be the future of kitchen technology — here’s what makes them special

They use electromagnetic energy to heat up your cookware directly instead of heating up the cooktop.

Are you thinking about upgrading your kitchen with an induction stove? If so, you’re not alone. Induction stoves are becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. But before you make the switch, you should know how they work and why people prefer them.

What are induction stoves?

Induction stoves are innovative cooktops for people who want to cook their food quickly, evenly, and all without creating harmful fumes that pollute your home.

They use electromagnetic energy to heat up your cookware. This way, cooking is faster and safer, making induction stoves an excellent option for people who want to update their kitchens.

Because induction stoves use electromagnetic energy, you may need some new cookware, although stainless steel and cast iron pans are generally compatible options. But considering how much better your cooking setup will be, it may be worth the investment.

What are the advantages of induction cooking?

One of the biggest advantages of induction stoves is their energy efficiency. So, in addition to using less energy preparing your food, you’ll also cook your meals faster.

The difference in speed is huge — induction cooktops boil water nearly 50% faster than traditional ones. Plus, not having asthma-worsening pollution in your home is an enormous benefit, especially if you have kids.

Another big reason people love induction stovetops is how easy they are to clean. Wiping them down can take just seconds.

How much do they cost?

The cost of an induction stove varies depending on the model and features you choose. Generally, you can expect around $2,000 for a good-quality induction stove.

But luckily, you can get cash back if you decide to upgrade your stove setup. Due to the Inflation Reduction Act, you could get up to $840 back when you buy an induction stove. And if you were previously using a gas stove, you could get another $500.

These rebates make getting an induction stove a no-brainer. So if you’re looking for a modern, chic upgrade to your kitchen, an induction stove is the obvious choice.

