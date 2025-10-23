Decorated pro chefs reveal which common kitchen appliance they always avoid: 'You're making your life more difficult'

If you've considered making the switch to an induction stove but just aren't sure it will handle all of your cooking needs, consider this: If it's good enough for some of the world's top chefs, it's probably good enough for your kitchen.

In an Instagram video posted by the Global Cooksafe Coalition (@cooksafe.global), several professional chefs discuss why they use induction cooktops in their homes and restaurants.

"Induction can handle professional cooking," Singaporean restaurateur Ellen Chew says.

Along with Chew, the video features Santiago Lastra, whose Michelin-star-awarded restaurant KOL uses induction cooktops; Ping Coombes, the 2014 winner of MasterChef in England; and acclaimed Australian chef Victor Liong.

Each touts the virtues of induction technology, saying it shouldn't intimidate any level of cook.

"You don't need special skills to use an induction," Coombes says. "In fact, it's easy to master, it's easy to clean."

The reason induction is so easy to clean is that the cooktop doesn't actually heat up, making food splatters less likely to burn onto its surface. Instead, induction works by generating an electromagnetic current that gets transferred to pots and pans. That current heats the cookware, making the heating process much more efficient.

This not only leads to a cooktop that's easier to clean, but also one that boils water more quickly and holds more even temperatures. And thanks to state-administered programs under the federal Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can save up to $840 off the purchase price of a new induction stove.

But even if a new stove isn't currently in your budget, or if you rent, you can still enjoy the benefits of induction cooking. Plug-in induction burners require no electrical work in your kitchen, can easily fit on countertops, and are more affordable than you may think, starting at just $50 or so.

By choosing induction, you cannot only level up your cooking game but also your environmental one. Gas stoves emit toxic fumes that worsen air quality and can help cause asthma. With induction, no such worries exist.

"If you're using gas, you're making your life more difficult," Lastra says, "If you want to have a better quality of life, you should just stay away from gas.

