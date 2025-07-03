Home design expert reveals the appliance trend taking over modern kitchens: 'It's going to become more and more popular'

Blake Wheeler, a self-proclaimed expert on all things for the home, discussed some of the top appliance trends for 2025 in a YouTube video for Boulevard Home.

He predicted that one in particular is "going to become more and more popular."

Blake was referring to the induction cooktop. He said he believes that induction cooking is one of the biggest home improvement trends.

He explained that although induction cooking has been around for a while, it is becoming more mainstream since prices for induction cooktops are going down. In addition, he believes induction cooking will gain popularity as people become more aware of its benefits. He pointed out that it is much more energy efficient than gas cooking — it is faster and allows for more control over the temperature.

Induction stoves use magnetism to directly heat your cookware, so although they require specific pots and pans that work with induction stovetops, they heat up much faster than traditional cooktops, saving time and energy consumption. Due to their energy efficiency, induction stoves are a cost-effective option over time.

Another advantage is the improvement in air quality in your home. Gas stoves release gases such as methane and benzene that pollute the air and can be harmful to your health.

Induction stoves are an easy and affordable way to avoid the dangers of gas stoves. Due to the Inflation Reduction Act, you may be able to receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range, greatly reducing the initial investment. If that incentive motivates you to take the plunge and purchase an induction stove, it is a good idea to take advantage of it sooner rather than later. The current administration has expressed a desire to eliminate IRA subsidies, so their future is uncertain.

Even renters or people who may not be able to afford to upgrade a major appliance can get started with induction cooking by purchasing an induction burner. There are some relatively cheap options that can work just as well as replacing the cooktop altogether.

Considering all of the advantages that upgrading to an induction cooktop brings, it is understandable why Blake wholeheartedly recommends the switch and cites it as a top trending change for homeowners to make.

"Induction cooking is absolutely fabulous," he declared,

