Homeowner searches for answers about the health risks associated with high-tech stoves: 'There must be something to make it safer'

A Redditor looking to keep pace with modern technology was wary about how an induction stove might affect pacemakers.

The discussion began in the r/inductioncooking subreddit, where a homeowner explained they were planning to switch to an induction cooktop but hesitated after learning a family member with a pacemaker would be living in the home.

"Magnets would disrupt the pacer," the user wrote. "Given that induction seems to be the leading method in Europe, there must be SOMETHING to make it safer, right?"

As more households explore cleaner, all-electric cooking options, these questions are important, especially to those balancing health concerns with the benefits of ditching gas.

"While modern pacemakers are generally safe with induction cooktops, caution is advised, especially for those with older or specific unipolar models," said one commenter.

"In Europe this is non-issue, people just live normally. There are some recommended safety distances but the stove is also hot so people tend to stay enough far away because getting burnt would also be an issue," said another.

Multiple commenters did stress the same advice, though: talk to a cardiologist and follow manufacturer guidelines.

Concerns about pacemakers aside, the surge of interest in induction cooking reflects a much larger shift.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Gas stoves have come under increasing scrutiny for leaking methane and producing indoor air pollution linked to asthma and other health issues. Induction stoves, by contrast, heat cookware using magnetic energy rather than open flames, eliminating combustion-related emissions inside your home.

That makes induction an easy and affordable way to reduce your exposure to gas pollution while also cutting climate-warming pollution. Thanks to federal rebates, many homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. On top of that, induction stoves cook faster and are often more cost-effective over time because they waste far less energy than gas or traditional electric stoves.

If you're renting or not ready for a full kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are also a great option. These portable units start at around $50 and can be used on almost any countertop, making them one of the simplest ways to test induction cooking before committing.

As more people look to modernize their homes, conversations like this are important to ensure cleaner technology can blend well with all human health conditions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



