Home tech expert reveals which next-gen appliance is finally challenging her loyalty to gas stoves: 'The difference is undeniable'

A home tech expert is sharing why a next-gen induction stove has finally convinced her to ditch her gas range.

What does the next generation of induction stoves look like?

Induction stoves have a number of benefits over traditional gas alternatives, including cooking food faster, using less energy, and avoiding harmful indoor pollution. However, Millie Fender, a home tech expert at Tom's Guide, said something was still holding her back: the potential for scratches and smudges on the cooktop, which can be par for the course with traditionally sleek induction ranges.

Everything changed after Fender encountered the HI6443SRWF from Hisense, a yet-unreleased model that is unlikely to scuff or scratch over time due to its tough matte finish. While Fender admitted you could "slightly see" fingerprint marks on the model, "the difference is undeniable: you'll spend far less time battling streaks and splashes with a matte induction cooktop."

Why is this new induction stove important?

By eliminating potential aesthetic issues from wear and tear, induction ranges face one less hurdle when it comes to more widespread adoption.

Experts have already agreed that induction cooking offers many advantages over gas. For one, it's a safer method.

According to the Department of Energy, burning gas for cooking produces hazardous fumes that spread nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde in homes. These pollutants have negative health impacts and contribute to asthma. In fact, one reporter was stunned by air tests showing that benzene and nitrogen dioxide were circulating throughout her house after using her gas burner. Meanwhile, her induction burner did not affect readings for these gases.

Induction stoves, which rely on electricity, can also cook food faster, and they're more energy efficient, so they can save people money on their monthly bills.

How can I get an affordable induction stove?

If you live in the U.S. and you'd like to jump on board with induction cooking, you can still take advantage of an $840 federal tax credit through the end of the year.

For those who rent or can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners start at around $50. You'll get all the benefits of induction cooking at a fraction of the cost.

