The government will give you up to $840 to ditch your gas stove — here's how to collect the incentives

Swapping out your gas stove for something cleaner and faster is a wonderful idea — and why not let the government help cover the cost of going green?

Through the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program, homeowners can get up to $840 back when they replace a gas stove with an ENERGY STAR-certified electric or induction model, according to the Department of Energy. The incentive is part of a nationwide effort to make homes more energy-efficient and cut down on pollution, helping Americans save money on their energy bills to boot.

Traditional gas stoves release harmful methane gas and other indoor air pollutants that can worsen air quality and health conditions like asthma. Induction stoves, however, are three times more efficient than gas and cook food faster by heating pots and pans directly.

If you qualify, the rebate applies no matter if you're replacing an old gas range or installing an electric stove for the first time. To claim your incentive, you can check your state's program via the DOE's Home Energy Rebates Portal and file any required documentation when completing your upgrade.

For renters or those who can't quite commit to a full kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are an affordable way to start cooking with cleaner, faster technology, with most models starting around $50.

Many federal tax credits for home energy improvements — including solar panels, insulation upgrades, and more — are set to expire at the end of 2025, per Canary Media. However, many appliance rebates like the electric stove incentive are still active. Taking advantage early could save your household thousands, along with the money electric and induction stoves will save over time.

Each new induction stove installed helps reduce gas pollution and lowers household pollution, a big step toward cooling down our planet's rapidly rising temperatures. If you've been waiting for the right moment to make the change, now's the time — and your wallet, your health, and the environment will thank you.

