Stunned homeowner shares praise after moving to house with next-gen kitchen appliances: 'Told my husband I'm divorcing him for the new cooktop'

The induction cooktop revolution is making waves by making cooking easier, quicker, and safer. One homeowner shared their experiences after moving into a new home featuring the next-gen kitchen appliance.

Posting on the subreddit r/Cooking, the homeowner couldn't stop praising the cooktop, explaining that they had always been a fan of gas until this new discovery had converted them. "I already told my husband I'm divorcing him for the new cooktop," they wrote.

"I put two and a half liters on to boil and the range did it in 3 minutes, 30 seconds. When I removed the pan, the surface was hot, but I could still touch it," the OP said before signing off by simply writing, "WOW."

Switching to an induction stove is a great way to make cooking more efficient and save money on energy bills. According to Consumer Reports, induction stoves are up to 10% more energy efficient than electric stoves and three times more efficient than gas ones. Additionally, they are much safer because they don't have an open flame or stay hot like traditional stoves, which means people are not at risk of burning themselves, removing a major worry for those with young children at home.

Induction stoves are also much better for people's health. Research shows that gas stoves cause harmful indoor pollution that contributes to asthma and even premature death.

Switching to an induction stove is easy and affordable, especially if people take advantage of the tax cuts and incentives that are available thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. You can get up to 30% off an induction stove, but it's important to take advantage of this incentive while it's still available. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to do away with IRA benefits, though that would require an act of Congress.

Plug-in induction burners are a great option for renters or people who do not want to undergo a kitchen renovation. These stoves are relatively cheap, starting at $50, and they still go a long way toward safer cooking and cheaper utility bills.

Lots of commenters on the post were also induction converts.

"Induction does all the things I love about gas (instant temperature control) with none of the downsides. It's remarkably nice," one wrote.

"It's just so much faster, safer, convenient," another added.

