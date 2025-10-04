Homeowner provides honest critique 3 months after installing trendy induction stovetop: 'A small price to pay'

For home chefs, choosing which cooktop will suit them best is one of the most important choices they can make in the kitchen. Knowing that they will be spending countless hours using their cooktop — on top of spending potentially thousands of dollars purchasing it — can make the choice difficult.

Thankfully, one helpful Reddit user has offered a detailed account of their first three months using a new induction cooktop, offering valuable insights based on their firsthand experience.

Writing on the r/cooking subreddit, the original poster shared their experience with the Wolf 30-inch Contemporary Induction Cooktop, giving their new appliance a rave review.

"After three months of use I can finally say that my Wolf Induction Cooktop is the best cooktop I have ever used," the OP said. "From a single humble grilled cheese to Swiss meringue, peanut brittle, and more, the precision of this cooktop is unmatched."

Induction cooktops have been gaining popularity over recent years, and it is easy to see why. Induction cooktops offer several advantages over both gas and electric options.

"There's a lot to love about induction cooking appliances," Consumer Reports wrote. "They blend the instant response time of gas with the easier cleanup and environmental benefits of electric appliances."

"Induction stoves also boil water in a flash, generally much faster than either alternative," Consumer Reports continued. "And they're safer, too, because you can't heat up a burner without a pan in place. Induction cooktops and ranges generally outperform every other cooktop in Consumer Reports' tests, delivering fast cooktop heat as well as superb simmering."

In addition to these benefits, induction cooktops and ranges offer significant health advantages over gas-powered stoves, helping to protect you and your family.

According to a 2024 study, using gas cooktops and ranges releases high levels of dangerous substances into the air, including nitrogen dioxide, which is a leading cause of childhood asthma. These health-harming fumes spread throughout the home, even to bedrooms far from the kitchen, where they can remain for hours after the stove is no longer in use.

"I didn't expect to see pollutant concentrations breach health benchmarks in bedrooms within an hour of gas stove use and stay there for hours after the stove is turned off," said Rob Jackson, a Stanford University professor and one of the study's lead authors, according to the Stanford Report.

Jackson noted that their findings proved that pollution from gas stoves was not just a problem for people in the kitchen, saying: "It's the whole family's problem."

In fact, experts have estimated that as many as 200,000 current childhood asthma cases were caused by gas stoves in the household, per the Stanford Report.

Additionally, because they run on electricity rather than natural gas, induction stoves do not rely on nonrenewable extracted fuels that release planet-overheating pollution, making them better for the environment.

When one considers the superior cooking performance, the reduced health risks, and the environmental benefits, induction stovetops become as close to a no-brainer as there is.

Clearly, the OP agreed.

"This cooktop was $2,500, a small price to pay for the quality and name of Sub-Zero Wolf Cove," they wrote.

