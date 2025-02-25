Homeowner sparks conversation after sharing surprising effect of using new cooktop: 'My favorite cooking surface'

While there are many benefits to switching to an induction cooktop, some people worry about learning to cook with a new medium and the potential need to replace existing cookware.

In a glowing report, a homeowner put many of these worries to rest while posting about their switch to induction, including how it was amazing to use their cast-iron pans on the new stove.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posting on the r/CastIron subreddit, the homeowner shared that they had recently installed the stove as part of a kitchen remodel and that they had been amazed when they brought out their cast-iron pans to use on it. "First time using cast iron with this stove, it's amazing," they wrote.

The homeowner also added that they had made the switch to induction from natural gas and that they were never going back. "I can get this puppy up to temp so fast. It doesn't heat up the kitchen like gas/radiant electric either. Highly recommend," the original poster wrote.

The post received lots of replies from induction enthusiasts as well as a few from those who are still sitting on the fence with regard to making the switch.

"My goal is to replace our stove with an induction one soon, especially after reading your post," wrote one convinced commenter. Another added, "Induction is by far my favorite cooking surface." A commenter who sells kitchen cabinets was so impressed with the kitchen remodel that they wrote: "This kitchen is bomb!"

There are many reasons why people prefer cooking with induction stoves, including faster heating times, more even heating, and reduced risk of burns and fire. Additionally, induction stoves cost less to run than conventional electric or gas stoves. According to the Department of Energy, induction stoves are up to three times more efficient than their gas counterparts and up to 10% more efficient than conventional electric ones.

Induction stoves are also much cleaner to use than conventional stoves, which is good for the planet and your health.

Increased efficiency means that they result in the release of less planet-warming gas, which reduces the amount of pollution from a home. Additionally, they are much safer for our health. Using a traditional gas stove has been shown to increase the amount of pollution inside a home, which has been linked to several health issues.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.