Amateur chef shares emotional story of life-changing kitchen upgrade: 'I'm kind of in love with this thing'

"For everyday cooking, you want something fast and efficient so you can get good food on the table."

Sometimes the smallest change can make the biggest difference. That's what one home cook realized when they upgraded a key kitchen appliance.

"Induction changed my life," the Redditor wrote in r/Cooking, raving about how they renewed their love of preparing meals after a move-induced nine-month hiatus. Their new home had an electric stove, and after a lifetime of gas-powered cooking, they hated it so much they turned to takeout and the microwave.

"Then I got an induction range," they explained. Instead of 15-20 minutes at the stove, they were done in 2-3. The temperature control was exact, and their "delicious" home-cooked meals cost "pennies on the dollar compared to before."

"'It makes a weird electric buzz.' While this isn't untrue, mine (an LG) is barely audible... it's mostly just the fan, and both are relatively quiet," the poster said. "Honestly if you're that finicky about noises then I'd say a kitchen is not going to be your favorite place anyway."

They also pushed aside one positive aspect of gas stoves.

"'I love cooking with fire' Yeah? You love breathing in fumes and heating up your house every single time you cook? The romance is dead for me," they wrote, noting that an outdoor grill could fill that hole. "... For everyday cooking, you want something fast and efficient so you can get good food on the table."

For all these reasons and more, people are leveling up to induction cooking.

The stovetops use electromagnetic energy to heat your cookware, and cleanup — another topic the poster touched on — is a breeze. You can even put your palm flat on the heating element immediately after withdrawing a pot or pan without risking a burn.

Incredibly, the U.S. government is paying people to make the switch. With funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $840 toward your purchase via a Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate. (Check the rebates available in your state here.)

The massive climate action legislation from the Biden administration pushes the country toward a cleaner, greener future by encouraging the adoption of renewable energy technology. That means you can also get up to $14,000 for home electrification upgrades.

If you're worried about compatible cookware, fear not. If a magnet sticks to the bottom of whatever you'd like to use, it will work with an induction system. Stainless steel and cast iron pots and pans are popular choices; some aluminum is ferromagnetic.

For a cherry on top, see how one chef prepared for a 45-person Thanksgiving with induction ranges.

"So yeah, I'm kind of in love with this thing," the poster concluded.

