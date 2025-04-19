Homeowner shares game-changing advice after putting next-gen appliance to the test: 'I'm so glad I was able to try this'

"I did the same thing, and can't recommend it enough."

Everybody loves a good review, and if you're considering induction cooking, you've come to the right place.

In a Reddit post on the r/inductioncooking forum, an induction-curious homeowner explained that they were in a debate with their significant other on whether or not sticking with a gas stove would be cheaper and easier after getting quotes on electric.

To test the waters, the original poster purchased an $80 used Duxtop 9600LS — a single induction burner.

"Oh...my...gosh! I love it," they gushed. "I'm so glad I was able to try this first."

The OP found the burner easy to use, boiling a pot of water with six eggs in less than three minutes. Afterward, the stove cooled off quickly.

Happy with the product, the OP plans to use the single burner for camping and as a backup if there's ever a need to wait on a repair.

While induction cookers can hike up electric bills, they're ultimately healthier and more energy-efficient than traditional stoves, which saves money over time. Making the transition to clean energy appliances and vehicles reduces energy waste and pollution, significantly decreasing your carbon footprint and helping to cool the planet.

Making the switch to electric may qualify you for federal incentives. For example, Copper's induction ranges could earn you up to a 30% rebate through the Inflation Reduction Act. Organizations and companies such as EnergySage, Rewiring America, and Cala provide resources and products to figure out what's available to you in an effort to make the switch easy and affordable.

Other Reddit users welcomed the single-burner tip.

"I did the same thing, and can't recommend it enough. It's a great way to learn how to use induction, and which pans are compatible," one Redditor agreed.

"The best bit is while it's windy, no matter, a gas burner would lose its flame," another wrote, advocating induction cooking outside.

"My library lends single burner induction plates with the pans and everything as a kit," a commenter shared.

"If you like the single burner, you're going to love the stovetop with a large hob. I am over the moon with mine," another added.

