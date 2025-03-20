Cooking expert gives candid review after putting common stove models to the test: 'The best comparison so far'

A hot debate is playing out in kitchens across America: gas versus induction stovetops. Los Angeles Times cooking columnist Ben Mims (@latimesfood) put both to the test in a revealing YouTube video that has home cooks talking.

The video was published shortly after the L.A. City Council voted to ban gas stoves in all new buildings. Mims conducted three practical cooking tests to show the differences between gas and induction cooking.

In the first challenge, Mims boiled a gallon of water on each stovetop. "Induction was a little under 14 minutes while gas was a little over 14 minutes," he reported. "Induction technically wins, but I would say more or less each is comparable."

For a sugar caramelization test, induction proved superior. "Induction is more evenly distributed with the heat, and it has a little more control over the amount of heat going into the skillet," Mims explained. The induction cooktop helped him finish a minute faster and produced even results without burning.

Gas only outperformed in the stir-fry test. While induction heated faster, it couldn't maintain the intense heat needed for proper browning. "The rice is more evenly colored for sure, lightly golden, but it's not as crisp and darkly colored as you do get in the gas stovetop," Mims noted.

This comparison arrives as more Americans consider their appliances' health and environmental impacts. Homeowners can reduce indoor air pollution and lower their energy bills by switching to energy-efficient options such as induction stovetops.

Induction stoves from brands including Copper are an affordable solution to the dangers of gas stoves. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to a 30% discount on an induction range. These savings could amount to thousands of dollars, but the incentives may not be available forever.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the subsidies to reduce federal spending, meaning the future is uncertain. Any significant changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, so acting sooner than later could secure significant savings.

Organizations and businesses such as EnergySage, Rewiring America, and Cala provide resources to help make the switch easy and affordable.

Viewers appreciated Mims' practical approach. "This is interesting and informative," one commenter wrote. "I've rarely had gas in my homes, just normal electric stoves, so I think induction would be a big upgrade for me."

Another added: "The best comparison so far. Meaningful and practical testing. Thank you."

"I have had an induction stove for over 5 years and LOVE IT, compared to the gas oven we had," a third shared.

