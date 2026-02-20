Pro chefs get honest about why they're ditching standard kitchen appliances: 'It's kind of like having an extra set of hands'

"It's perfect for all our needs."

From simple home kitchens to high-end restaurants, induction cooktops are transforming the way we cook and enjoy meals.

As Reasons to Be Cheerful shared, pro chef Daniel Green has embraced induction cooking at his Bauman's on Oak restaurant in Southeast Portland. He specializes in house-made bread and pizza, with a simple menu. He appreciates that his particular cooktop is mobile too, allowing chefs to move it to other areas to free up counter space.

Chef Eric Ripert, at Manhattan's Michelin-starred restaurant Le Bernardin, fell in love with induction after just two days, as he told a journalist in 2022. Chef Alton Brown finds his home kitchen is cooler and cleaner after switching from gas to induction, per Reasons to Be Cheerful.

These examples are just a few of the many positive reviews from expert chefs who have tried induction cooking. Induction stoves reduce air pollution and are safer for restaurant staff and patrons than gas stoves.

Embracing induction is also a practical move, as multiple cities have already been adopting local policies to support all-electric buildings without gas components.

Beyond health and environmental benefits, chefs value induction for its precise, consistent cooking, which helps them be more skilled and efficient in the kitchen.

Another chef, Josh Dorcak, who prepares meals at Mäs in Ashland, Oregon, praised his pair of portable induction cooktops in the news report, saying, "It is kind of like having an extra set of hands sometimes. And they're easy to clean up."

However, you don't have to have attended culinary school or work at a restaurant to enjoy the many benefits of induction, including having affordable and clean alternatives to gas stoves.

Government incentives and rebate programs have been available to help homeowners upgrade to induction cooking and reduce upfront costs when installing a built-in system. In some states, one federal program has offered up to $840 for qualifying households. State-level and utility programs may also offer incentives.

Even in an apartment or without a major kitchen renovation, you can find budget-friendly plug-in induction burners for as low as $50. These can be useful, flexible additions for home cooks and chefs alike.

"It's perfect for all our needs," said Chef Daniel Green of his burner.

