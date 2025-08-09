Officials pass revolutionary law that will completely change how homes are built: 'Sets a bar'

"There's zero reason not to do it."

New York recently finalized new rules to ensure all new buildings will be powered by clean energy.

As Canary Media reported, the state's Fire Prevention and Building Code Council recently approved a standard to outlaw dirty energy in new buildings. It is the first state in the U.S. to take this measure and significant step toward limiting the planet-overheating pollution that buildings generate.

After New York approved the All-Electric Buildings Act, dirty-energy industry groups worked hard to prevent the implementation of this pro-climate policy.

However, the state passed the new energy code, which is expected to reduce energy bill costs for renters and homeowners. The all-electric code will also improve air quality by reducing the use of dirty energy in furnaces, water heaters, boilers, and stoves. Therefore, public health will benefit because the toxic by-products of conventional appliances are linked to heart and lung damage.

"The code … sets a bar; this is the minimum that the state says is legal to build," said Jay Best from Green Team Long Island, per Canary Media. He also noted that this code "changes people's view of the technology."

This climate policy win from New York is encouraging because it sets an example for other communities to follow.

Meanwhile, other states have also been introducing major changes to building codes and making building standards cleaner and greener. Especially in large cities, widespread building changes can make a significant impact on urban pollution levels.

In your own home, you can improve energy efficiency and save money on utility bills by upgrading to solar power and replacing polluting gas-powered appliances. In these ways, you set an example for your friends, family, and neighbors to follow, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future for us all.

"Numerous studies … show that both air pollution and climate change disproportionately impact low-income communities and communities of color," said Lonnie Portis from WE ACT for Environmental Justice, per Canary Media. Portis also noted that New York's new building code ​"is a significant step forward for environmental and climate justice."

"It saves the occupant money, reduces fire risk, and is better for the environment, so there's zero reason not to do it," one social media user commented on a Reddit post about the news.

