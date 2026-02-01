Interior designer shares honest reflections after buying high-tech gas stove alternative: 'After using mine for about a month...'

Some states offer incentives worth up to $840 off the cost of a new range.

Switching to an induction cooktop offers numerous benefits. One interior designer shared why she chose to install an induction top over a gas stove.

TikTok creator and interior designer Kristie Smart (@by_kristiesmart) opted for an induction stove due to its efficiency and added safety features.

"Induction cooktops use a magnetic element to heat your pan almost instantly, making cooking faster and more efficient," Kristie wrote. "After using mine for about a month, I'm genuinely impressed with its performance and convenience."

As Kristie noted, induction stoves heat up quickly, saving you time in the kitchen. They also cook food more evenly thanks to their use of electromagnetic energy and rapid temperature control. Cleaning an induction stovetop is easier than a gas stove since there are no grates to move. A simple wipe with a dish towel cleans an induction stovetop.

Unlike gas stoves, induction stoves emit no harmful pollutants. Gas stoves, however, have been linked to respiratory problems, including cases of asthma among children. Switching to an induction stove is an affordable way to avoid the dangers of gas stoves while decreasing your environmental footprint.

Since induction stoves are more efficient, you'll cut down on the total amount of energy your household consumes and pollution it generates. Reducing your energy usage decreases your utility bills, saving you money down the line. Plus, some states offer incentives worth up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range.

For renters looking to switch to induction or homeowners not ready for a full kitchen renovation, there are still affordable ways to ditch your gas stove.

Plug-in induction burners are a great way to install induction without a major renovation. These burners are relatively affordable, starting at just $50. They're also an option for homeowners looking to try out induction before undergoing a significant kitchen upgrade.

TikTokers were interested in learning more about the process of installing an induction stovetop.

"Did you have to re-wire the induction cooktop?" one user asked.

"Yes new wiring," Kristie responded.

