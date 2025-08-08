Homeowner baffled after neighbor throws over-the-top celebration: 'What a pointless load of burning money'

Fireworks bring people together and help create unforgettable memories, but when used at home, they can be dangerous, which is why home use is often restricted.

Still, some people seem determined to ignore regulations and set off fireworks from their backyards. "One of my neighbors goes all out on July 4th, despite a ban on all aerials," wrote one Redditor while sharing an image of their neighbor's massive firework haul.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Was never a fan of spending any money on fireworks but this is crazy to me," the original poster added.

While they can be spectacular to watch, fireworks are dangerous and often cause serious injuries such as burns, eye injuries, and hearing damage. Fireworks are best left to trained professionals to prevent injuries, fires, and property damage. People holding displays in their backyards threaten not only themselves but also their neighbors, as stray fireworks can easily damage people and properties close by.

Fireworks also cause a lot of pollution. One study found that air pollution levels increased by a staggering 42% on the Fourth of July because of fireworks. Fireworks set off at home can be even worse because the pollution stays closer to the ground, where we are more likely to breathe it in. Air pollution is linked to various lung diseases and can make asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease symptoms worse. Fireworks can also start wildfires and cause unnecessary stress to wildlife and pets.

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for neighbors to cause issues. Several people have reported worrying behavior by those living close by, including trespassing on their land to cut down trees and mow down wildflowers. This kind of behavior can prevent people from making eco-friendly upgrades to their homes such as planting a native garden or installing solar panels. These upgrades not only are good for the environment but also help save people money.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Several commenters were outraged by the neighbor's celebration plans. "What a pointless load of burning money," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Why do firework stores exist when they are banned in ALMOST EVERY STATE?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.