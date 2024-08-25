  • Home Home

Homeowner surprised after trespassing neighbor cuts down wildflower garden without notice: 'If you wanted to you could pursue justice through legal action'

by Cassidy Lovell
A new neighbor's actions are already causing trouble for one Redditor.

A Redditor shared their frustration to r/mildlyinfuriating after a new neighbor unknowingly cut down their native garden.

"New neighbor cut down my wildflower garden on my yard," they wrote. 

The attached photos show the before and after of a budding wildflower garden reduced to shreds. It's understandable — to the untrained eye, these growing wildflowers probably appeared as pesky weeds, but it's better to be safe than sorry. The neighbor should have asked.

The Redditor explained that they did take it up with the neighbor, who "didn't exactly apologize, but he also said he wouldn't do it again."

It's not the greatest first introduction, but here's hoping it won't happen again. It looks like this Redditor's wildflower garden will be getting a fresh start. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

Eventually, the Redditor's side yard will be blooming with wildflowers. Wildflowers are an easy way to bring vibrant colors to your yard. Be careful, though, as packets labeled "wildflowers" may be non-native or invasive, depending on your area. Check which plants will thrive in your yard with the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder.

This user's yard became a yellow and purple paradise by planting native wildflowers. They're great for pollinators, too, and you can save the bees by planting these. Here's how to make your yard a friendlier place for pollinators. 

Commenters were saddened at the sight of the garden but glad it won't happen again.

One user assumed the best: "They probably thought they were doing something nice, try not to be too hard on them," they wrote.

While the Redditor isn't planning to sue, another user still informed them of "bylaws in most municipalities that protect your flowers as your property, and if you wanted to you could pursue justice through legal action."

