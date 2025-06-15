Homeowner enraged after catching neighbor trespassing to destroy property: 'I am traumatized by this'

Imagine coming home to find a chainsaw-wielding neighbor in your tree without your permission. That's the situation one Redditor shared in r/GardeningAustralia, where their post about repeated tree vandalism and police inaction struck a nerve with homeowners and environmental advocates.

According to the original poster, their neighbor has repeatedly hired an arborist to enter their property without permission and aggressively cut back trees, even when the branches aren't overhanging the neighbor's land. "Every year he sends arborist to gut MY property when we are at work," they wrote. "I am traumatised by this. Cops say 'it's a civil matter.'"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor also shared an image of a man high up in a large tree, chainsaw in hand. They claimed that the neighbor not only destroyed trees on their land but also cut down three 20-meter trees on his own property and poisoned a blue gum, a native species important for biodiversity and climate resilience.

Despite multiple warnings, the local council only recently fined the neighbor. The lack of police intervention frustrated many commenters who saw this as both a personal boundary violation and a systemic failure to protect the environment.

"This is a heartless act," one commenter wrote. "Not consulting you and the trees themselves."

Another user shared that their friend faced a similar situation in Melbourne, where a neighbor cut back healthy trees and left debris behind. In that case, the local council required a police report to proceed. Legal advice is another route, though not always accessible.

"Any further confrontation may cause the matter to escalate, unless you are willing to go through the stress/potential costs of seeking a court intervention order or action for trespass and damages," the commenter added, suggesting documentation and council pressure as the safer next step.

Beyond property lines, this kind of unauthorized destruction makes it harder for homeowners to adopt climate-friendly practices such as planting native trees, rewilding yards, or preserving mature vegetation. Trees aren't just landscaping; they clean the air, provide shade, support wildlife, and store carbon.

When community respect breaks down, it's about more than whose land it is. It's about what kind of future we all want to live in.

