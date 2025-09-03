Expert shares brilliant hack to remove stubborn pet stains from carpet: 'This is amazing knowledge'

Several commenters were thankful for this useful tip.

Cleaning the old-fashioned way can reduce exposure to harmful chemicals while saving money. One expert shared a brilliant trick for removing pet urine from carpets, and all you need is a common household cleaning solution and some paper towels.

The scoop

While our pets are an important part of the family, there is no denying that they can sometimes make carpets look dirty. Pet hair, muddy paws, and urine can contribute to carpet spoiling and unpleasant odors.

Thankfully, this simple hack shared by The Rug Regulator (@thecarpetwhisperer) on TikTok can help you easily remove pet urine, leaving your carpet looking fresh.

In the video, The Rug Regulator demonstrates that all you need to remove a urine stain is some hydrogen peroxide and paper or white cotton towels. Pour the hydrogen peroxide solution onto the stain, and then remove the excess liquid by pressing down with a towel. Do this repeatedly until most of the liquid has been removed, taking the stain with it.

How it's helping

Such cleaning hacks save money on expensive cleaning agents while lowering exposure to harmful chemicals. Hydrogen peroxide is often more affordable than specialized cleaning products found in stores, and it can be used for a number of purposes, making it a versatile cleaning solution to have on hand. It is commonly used as a laundry tool to remove stains and brighten whites and as a disinfectant.

Hydrogen peroxide is also nontoxic at low concentrations — such as the 3% solution commonly available for use at home — making it safe to use around people and pets and reducing the harmful chemicals in our homes. Many conventional cleaning products contain harsh chemicals that can cause respiratory irritation and skin allergies, with more prolonged exposure potentially having more serious effects.

Other useful, natural cleaning products commonly found in home pantries include baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters were thankful for this useful tip.

"This is amazing knowledge," one commenter wrote.

Another said: "I have cream carpet. Peroxide for the win every time."

