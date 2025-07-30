Homeowner shares photos after making creative use of broken flower pot: 'That's a beautiful idea'

One of the most pressing problems facing the environment is overcrowded landfills and pollution in the ocean. This is often driven by overconsumption.

That is why it can be so refreshing when materials are recycled or reused in unexpected ways. One such example was posted on the subreddit r/anticonsumption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared a picture of a broken pot. Instead of throwing it out, they filled it with rocks and plants in a beautiful display.

"I just planted it yesterday, will take some time to fill out, but I'll repost if you want," they wrote. "Should look full and green by the end of summer."

Repurposing or reusing materials can save consumers tons of money by avoiding buying new things. If you can't find a way to do that, many companies offer a wide variety of rewards for sending them used items, such as clothes.

And this is only one of many clever ways people have repurposed broken or old items in their gardens. An ingenious landscaper showed how they used old tea tins as planters. Another turned their ancient vacuum cleaner into a unique planter. And yet another reduced waste by using glass platters in their gardens.

There are many exciting ways people can use what they already have rather than throwing things out. Knowing your recycling options is extremely important for anyone trying to be environmentally responsible with items that can no longer be reused.

Commenters were impressed by the ingenuity and creativity.

"That's a beautiful idea," one said.

Another added: "That's so cool! What a great way to keep using a broken pot!"

And another was motivated by the stunning picture, writing: "That is really beautiful!! I have a brown thumb, but I'm going to try that too. Thanks for the inspiration!"

