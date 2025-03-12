Resident desperate for solutions after DIY attempts to unclog bathtub drain fail: 'I lived here so long I forgot'

After trying everything from drain cleaner to a drain weasel with no luck, a Redditor felt they had no choice but to ask the r/Plumbing subreddit for help unclogging their bathtub. One suggestion stood out among the rest: Use a plunger, but make sure to seal the overflow drain for better suction.

The scoop

The person who shared the advice explained that the overflow drain — that metal circle under the faucet — lets air escape. That can weaken the suction of a plunger, making it less effective. Blocking the overflow drain with a wet rag or your hand while plunging the main drain strengthens the suction, which helps dislodge whatever is clogging the pipes.

The original poster tried it and was shocked at how well it worked, commenting: "Yoooo this definitely did the trick, I lived here so long I forgot that metal circle was doing anything. Thanks!"

How it's helping

This method is not only simple. It's also a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative to chemical drain cleaners, which can be harsh on pipes and the environment. Many store-bought drain cleaners contain strong chemicals that eat away at clogs, but they can also corrode pipes over time, leading to expensive repairs. The Environmental Working Group warns that some of these cleaners can cause skin irritation and breathing issues if inhaled.

If the plunger trick doesn't do the job, other DIY fixes are worth trying before resorting to chemicals. Some people swear by boiling water, which can help break up grease and soap scum buildup. The Spruce recommends a mix of baking soda and vinegar. When poured down the drain, they react and create a foaming action that can help loosen minor clogs. If that doesn't work, a plumber's snake is another solid option. It physically breaks up and pulls out whatever's stuck further down the drain.

Keeping drains from clogging in the first place can save you a lot of trouble. Pouring hot water down the drain once a month helps clear out residue before it builds up too much. Using a drain cover is another easy way to prevent hair and soap scum from making their way into the pipes.

Chemical drain cleaners might seem like the fastest fix, but many people are realizing that basic tools and a little know-how can be just as effective without the extra cost or environmental impact.

What everyone's saying

One user wrote: "You may be able to rent out a snake tool and go at it from the waste and overflow (silver plate below tub spout). Otherwise I'd call a plumber." ​

Another said: "Take the damn out and the water should start flowing again. But in all seriousness pull the overflow cap and send a 25 foot snake down. Be armed with paper towels, a razor knife, and pliers if your wife's hair is anything like mine."

