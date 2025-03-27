  • Home Home

Plumber shares simple tip for unclogging kitchen sink with just one common tool: 'Worked great'

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: TikTok

Clogged sinks are a hassle you'll deal with now and again, but it doesn't have to be a challenge to fix. A plumber on TikTok shared a quick and simple way to unclog your sink. 

The scoop

A plumbing expert on TikTok (@mechanicallyreviews) shared a tutorial video on unclogging your kitchen sink with just a plunger. 

@mechanicallyreviews How to unclog a sink with a plunger #plumber #clogged ♬ Bach unaccompanied cello suite "Prelude" - Jianteng

First, put the plug in the garbage disposal side of your sink and fill it up with water. Then, fill up the other side with water. Next, turn on the garbage disposal and plunge the regular sink side.

You'll see that the clogged side will start draining with all the food particles that were clogging it. 

How it's helping

While it could seem like an easy fix to buy a clog removal product, it's cheaper just to use the plunger you already have. If you're concerned about contamination, just clean it before using it or clean the sink after. 

According to Drain Brain LLC, the chemicals in clog removal products can erode your pipes and damage their integrity. Drain cleaning products are also dangerous for your children and pets. 

Drain Brain LLC said: "If a child or pet comes into contact with drain cleaners, it can lead to chemical burns, posing immediate health dangers which, in severe cases, could be life-threatening."

Metro Heating and Cooling also noted that once the unclogging product passes through the pipes, it enters the sewer system. This can contaminate the local water supply, harm animals and plants, and damage the environment long after it leaves your home. 

If you'd prefer not to use a plunger on your sink, you can use another natural method. Baking soda and vinegar can work wonders to unclog your sink

Using natural cleaning products is not only better for the environment, but they can also save you money, as they are typically already in your home. 

What everyone's saying

One TikToker tried a variation of this method: "Worked great! Once, I used a little Tupperware and just pushed down and boom!"

Another user was very pleased with this hack: "My boyfriend is on his way home, and he's going to be amazed that I fixed the sink all by myself, thanks to this video!"

