Homeowner weighing options against neighbors with history of maddening behavior: 'Catch them in the act'

An exasperated homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after their neighbor continued to dump trash onto their lawn.

"Neighbor's trash constantly ends up on my property," wrote the original poster. "This is just the latest."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared images revealing a pile of garbage bags, broken cardboard boxes, and bins in their yard.

Redditors were appalled by the neighbor's rude and disrespectful behavior and urged the homeowner to take action.

"Cameras," commented one user. "Catch them in the act then report them to your municipality for illegal dumping."

"Extend your wood fence down the driveway at some point," suggested another Redditor. "Definitely get cameras."

"Put it on their front porch and fence it off," wrote one user.

Illegal dumping not only causes a headache for the homeowners involved but also creates a mess for the environment. Discarded trash that is not properly picked up can leach toxic chemicals into the environment, posing an environmental and health risk.

Unfortunately, these types of incidents are common. In a similar situation, a tenant reached out to Reddit for advice after their neighbor continued to dump dirty water onto their porch. Across the U.S., neighbors have been caught trespassing on lawns, preventing homeowners from making eco-friendly updates, and cutting down trees without permission.

While navigating difficult neighbor relations can be frustrating and exhausting, the best way to resolve a conflict is to have a calm conversation with your neighbor. If your neighbor continues to remain unreasonable after conversing, then you may need to consider having a third party intervene or reaching out to the town.

In this particular case, the OP and neighbor ended up having a productive discussion, which the OP hopes will spark change.

"I am cautious but maybe...maybe...maybe we cleared the air a little," wrote the OP.

