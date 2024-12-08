Tenant floored after neighbor disposes waste over balcony every day: 'Call the health department'

"Something tells me this isn't just an accident."

An exasperated tenant was at their wits' end as their neighbor continued to pour dirty water onto their outdoor patio.

According to the Redditor who shared the post, every day the neighbor living above their apartment unit dumps smelly waste water onto their balcony. The dirty water attracts flies and leaves stains on the patio.

For the past two months, the tenant has been trying to resolve the issue with the building manager. However, the neighbor continued to pour the disgusting water onto the Redditor's patio.

Frustrated and at a loss, the tenant reached out to Reddit for advice. Redditors empathized with the tenant and discussed possible solutions.

"If the balcony is directly above you, you can probably put a tarp on the 'ceiling' so that when the water pours through, it won't drop onto your patio," one user suggested.

"Something tells me this isn't just an accident," another Redditor wrote. "It sounds intentional and vindictive."

Frustrating neighbor relations can be difficult and exhausting to navigate. In this case, the Redditor made the right move by reaching out to their building manager first.

Redditors have shared similar instances of disrespectful neighbor behavior. Neighbors have been caught dumping grass killer on homeowners' lawns, destroying valuable property items, and cutting down homeowners' trees without their permission.

Along with these frustrating instances, neighbors have also become roadblocks for homeowners trying to make eco-friendly updates to their homes. Across the country, Redditors have discussed the challenges of dealing with closed-minded residents.

Redditors expressed their shock at the neighbor's behavior and discussed the situation.

One user recommended knocking on the neighbor's door for a quick conversation: "'Can you please stop pouring liquids onto our patio below yours? It stinks and attracts pests.'"

"Call the health department," another Redditor wrote. "It's your management company's problem, and they aren't handling it."

