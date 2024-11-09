Homeowner shocked after discovering someone cut down trees on their property: 'This is gonna be an absolute show'

  • Home Home

by Sam Westmoreland
A homeowner is receiving plenty of support after sharing a shocking development in which someone cut down multiple trees on their property without permission. 

According to the post on the r/TreeLaw subreddit, the poster found out that an unidentified party hired a company to take 10-12 trees down on their land. 

"I thought the person next door hired them or their tribe hired them but the people who cut the trees down want me to pay them since they can't get the person who hired them to pay them," the poster said. "They said they never met with the person who hired them and just went ahead with the cutting." 

The commenters on the post were understandably livid and called on the poster to get the authorities involved as soon as possible. 

"This…is gonna be an absolute show," one commenter said, "Call the cops…..immediately. Do you have cameras?" The poster replied that the property didn't currently have power because it was under renovation.

"I would ask for an invoice with the companies name on it," another responded. The commenter also advised contacting an arborist for an appraisal before reaching out to the police and eventually a lawyer about trespassing and property damage.

The poster did note that they'd contacted tribal police in response to what had happened, which implies that the incident took place on or adjacent to Indigenous tribal land, which likely further complicates things. 

"These treecutters need to get their info right," said a third commenter, "I'm an arborist and we do not cut any trees, not even pruning without verification of [s]omeone on site. And all their billing details."

The poster said the cutters claimed someone hired them through Facebook Messenger via a fake profile, though they failed to confirm the property's owner, let alone make direct contact with the hiring party.

This isn't the first time Reddit has seen someone cutting down trees without permission. In fact, stories of neighbors destroying trees are fairly common on the site — which is perhaps a giveaway considering the existence of the r/TreeLaw subreddit. Even gardens aren't safe from the wrath of bad neighbors. 

Ultimately, this is a complex situation, and one potentially made even more complicated by the possibility of it being on Indigenous land.

