Homeowner shares progress photos after battle with harmful plant: 'Am I wasting my time?'

"You just need to get ahead of it."

A homeowner's battle against an aggressive patch of bamboo has demonstrated two things: the tenacity of invasive plants and the physical demands of trying to remove them.

Posting in the r/Bamboo subreddit, the homeowner explained that an acre of running bamboo, growing up to 50 feet tall, had spread from a neighbor's property into their yard.

This year marked their first attempt to tackle the problem: cutting large culms to ground level, digging out runners and rhizomes, and even hand-digging a six-foot-deep trench to intercept new growth … all by hand.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Am I wasting my time digging out all the roots?" they asked, noting that they could only dedicate a few hours a week to the labor-intensive project.

Bamboo is prized for its natural screening ability, but running varieties can be incredibly invasive. Their underground rhizomes spread quickly, often crossing property lines and disrupting native plant life. One TikToker lamented taking three entire years to remove bamboo in their own yard.

Left unchecked, invasive species like this can outcompete native plants, reduce biodiversity, and require significant time and money to manage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For homeowners facing similar challenges, one long-term solution is to replace problem areas with native plants. Native landscaping is low-maintenance, conserves water (which lowers water bills), and creates habitat for pollinators, which play a vital role in protecting our food supply. Even a partial switch to native plants can make a difference.

Commenters were quick to offer practical bamboo-related advice and encouragement:

"Seems there are two primary approaches. Dig it all up (a crushing amount of physically demanding work that might ultimately still not work) or starve it by cutting all down and then every week cutting down any new growth plus using chemicals," one commenter wrote.

Another urged patience: "I see an amazing natural screen behind your building on your property, so cool! I don't see a problem. Keep up the good work, and eventually you will have it under control, you just need to get ahead of it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.