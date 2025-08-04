Homeowner wages 'war' on aggressive plant taking over yard: 'That was a helluva first battle'

Invasive species can spread quickly and aggressively, and the only way to combat them is with similar aggression. One homeowner shared the first stages of the "war" they waged against the bamboo that took over their yard.

There are several types of bamboo, but in most parts of the United States, this plant is considered invasive. Its native range is typically more tropical, including in parts of Asia and South America. If you find yourself with bamboo in your yard, hope that it's not the running type. "Don't plant running bamboo types if you don't have a plan to contain them," HGTV warns.

The photos shared to Reddit show a massive dumpster filled nearly to the brim (and partly overflowing) with bamboo. The OP also showed off the bare patch in their yard they had created by battling the bamboo down to the dirt. While they would likely have to continue the fight, they made massive strides to rid their yard of this reedy plant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In addition to putting out rhizomes that can cover your whole yard, bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants; in fact, it holds the Guinness World Record. It was determined that certain varieties of the plant "have been found to grow at up to 91 centimeters (36 inches) per day."

National Geographic explains that "to be invasive, a species must adapt to the new area easily. It must reproduce quickly. It must harm property, the economy, or the native plants and animals of the region."

Bamboo is a prime example of this. As it spreads, it can damage property. One homeowner found their neighbor's bamboo had crossed the property line and was starting to grow up through their foundation. Cultivating native plants can save you this type of expensive headache while also saving you money and time on lawn maintenance.

Other Redditors were impressed with these efforts.

"That was a helluva first battle. Good work," one person wrote.

Someone else shared how aggressive bamboo can be: "I had that stuff. I put a 3 ft trench with a steel plate across my backyard. And the stuff went under it."

"Good luck," another commenter said. "I hope you get all the rhizomes."

