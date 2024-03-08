Home expert shares simple methods that can lower your electric bill by 25%: 'It can really save you a lot of money'

"A little bit of sustainability can save you money."

You can reduce your energy bill by about 25% thanks to these easy steps from a sustainability activist.

Phil Walkable (@philwalkable) offers TikTokers a checklist for reviewing home energy usage and making it more efficient.

The scoop

Phil runs through a variety of ways you can reduce your total energy consumption by making a few simple lifestyle changes.

To prevent unnecessary energy waste, do a quick survey of your window and door seals to ensure they don't let hot air escape. You can also check your appliances and faucets for any leaky ductwork that some simple patchwork can fix.

Phil also encourages TikTokers to consider making lifestyle adjustments to conserve energy and save money. These include shortening your showers, switching to a low-flow showerhead, and setting your thermostat to a slightly cooler temperature in the winter and slightly warmer setting in the summer.

You can also switch out incandescent light bulbs for LED bulbs and install dimmer switches to reduce your electric bill.

"A little bit of sustainability can save you money. That's all sustainability is: reducing waste and saving you money," says Phil. "So, you can tweak your usage of energy and lower your bill by about 25%. Try doing an energy audit of your house. It's a little more complicated, but it can really save you a lot of money."

How it's helping

Phil's tips and tricks for reducing your total energy consumption are not only helping your wallet but also the environment.

According to the Department of Energy, Americans waste $200-$400 per year due to drafts, leaky ducts, and outdated cooling and heating systems. By implementing some of Phil's simple changes, you can be more efficient with your energy usage, saving you hundreds of dollars each year.

Being more conscious of your energy consumption and decreasing your electric and water intake is an easy way to reduce your carbon footprint. By decreasing your overall energy intake, you also decrease the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were excited to discover the suggestions and curious to learn more.

"All of my power comes from nuclear, would it change anything if I used less?" asked one user. "I mean they can't just turn down the reactor when the power is not in demand."

"You will pay a lower electric bill. And yes, the grid definitely responds to demand," wrote Paul.

"I need to have you around during my real estate open houses in Manhattan," commented another TikToker. "Awesome tips I've shared with clients! Great video!"

