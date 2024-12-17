Homeowner considers uncommon cleaning routine to save money: 'I've been giving it some thought'

Cleaning like this can save you a lot of money over the years.

Reducing waste is always a good idea, especially when considering the waste problem we have globally. However, some wasteful practices may be more difficult to curb than others.

On the r/minimalism Reddit thread, a user posed a question about what people use in lieu of paper towels.

"I've been giving it some thought and I'm tired of buying paper towels," the user wrote. "Not to mention how much waste they make, but they are so expensive."

The user explained that they weren't sure what reusable alternatives may exist. Other Redditors flooded the post with helpful comments, adding their reusable paper towel swaps. Some of these included upcycled rags from baby burp cloths, old clothes, sponges, and microfiber cloths.

While paper products tend to not get as bad of a rep as plastic products since they are generally biodegradable, they account for more total waste in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that paper and cardboard products in 2018 made up just over 23% of municipal solid waste, which was the largest category of waste. Even though most paper waste easily decomposes over time, reducing it in our landfills is still a worthy goal.

Reusing old clothing like some Reddit users suggested not only doubles waste reduction (no old clothes or paper towels in the trash), but it will also save you money since you won't have to endlessly purchase paper towels. Swapping paper towels for upcycled clothing is one of many sustainable changes you can make in your home that will save you money and have a positive environmental impact.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Additionally, less trash in our landfills means less methane in our atmosphere. Methane, an extremely potent greenhouse gas, plays a large role in our rising global temperature. Its role in the formation of ozone can also contribute to asthma attacks and damaged airways, per Global Clean Air. Therefore, any way to reduce our own waste will have a beneficial impact on the health of people and our environment.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their creative ideas.

"We use dish towels that are changed at least once a day most of the time. Ratty clothes get cut into rags that get laundered," one user said.

🗣️ What's the most common reason you end up throwing away food?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another wrote that they use a "couple drops of dish soap and a [tablespoon] or 2 of bleach and vinegar" with rags to effectively clean.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.