Gardener shares simple hack that can save you from buying pricey soil: 'Great advice'

One TikTok gardener is showing followers how to fill their garden with rich, nutrient-packed soil, all without synthetic fertilizers, pricey amendments, or waste. The trick uses items you likely already have on hand, making it a money-saver and a win for the planet.

The scoop

In a video posted by Charellino Gardens (@charellino.gardens), the creator explains four simple layers that work together to create a thriving garden ecosystem, from the worms at the bottom to the organic matter on top. This natural layering not only feeds your plants but also helps keep out weeds, pests, and excessive heat.

The top layer is made of yard debris such as logs, branches, twigs, or leaves. Below that comes kitchen compost like banana peels, watermelon rinds, and coffee grounds. The next layer consists of garden-specific soil, like the raised-bed mix with natural-release fertilizer mentioned in the video. The final step is to add a weed barrier such as bark, nugget mulch, or cardboard.

"If you have any questions or anything you want me to cover specifically, leave it in the comments and follow along for more tips," the creator adds.

How it's helping

This hack is a throwback to ancient gardening techniques like "hugelkultur," used in Eastern Europe centuries ago, where decomposing wood and organic matter were layered under soil to enrich crops and improve water retention. It's a low-tech, high-impact approach that requires no fancy tools and reuses what's already available.

The biggest benefit is cost savings. Filling large garden beds entirely with store-bought soil and additives can cost hundreds of dollars, but this method significantly reduces expenses by using yard and kitchen waste instead of expensive products and tools. It can also improve crop taste and quality since fresh, nutrient-rich soil leads to healthier plants, resulting in a mentally and physically healthier you.

For the environment, building healthy soil this way avoids synthetic fertilizers, reduces waste, and cuts demand for mass-produced, store-bought, globally shipped produce. More homegrown food means less pollution from transportation and less reliance on industrial agriculture.

Growing your own food in your garden DIY-style and managing pests and weeds without chemicals can be much easier than many of us think.

What everyone's saying

Users in the comment section were extremely grateful to the poster for the multilayered approach to naturally enriching their garden's soil.

"Great advice!" one user said.

"Thank you!" another commented. "First-time gardener here."

"I'll take all the tips I can get," one added.

"Love your video," another user said.

