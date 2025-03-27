  • Home Home

Gardener shares ancient method used to grow healthy plants: 'This year has been the best ever'

A small investment can pay dividends for years to come.

by Michael Muir
"A small investment can pay dividends for years to come."

Photo Credit: TikTok

There's much to be said for ancient wisdom, and there's a good reason some methods are passed down generations: They work. 

TikToker Joshua Toddy (@josh_toddy) shared his method for achieving healthy soil that requires almost no maintenance — a centuries-old practice from medieval Europe.

@josh_toddy Replying to @Susie Lavell #greenscreen #garden#gardener#gardenersoftiktok#gardentok#gardening#tomato#tomatoes#highdesert#newmexico#nm#indigenous#navajo#over30#millenial#homestead#homesteading#growingfood ♬ original sound - Joshua Toddy

The scoop

In the short post, Toddy explained that his beautiful green tomatoes growing in the raised beds are the result of a method called hügelkultur. 

"That's where the bottom of the beds are filled with logs, wood branches, weeds, just all types of carbon material."

The middle layer consists of native soil and the top with compost. The wood at the bottom "acts as a sponge," making the plants more resilient. He rounds off by saying: "This year has been the best ever for my tomato plants."

As the name implies, hügelkultur comes from Germany and means "mound culture." It's a little like a garden lasagna, with a base layer of wood, middle soil, and compost at the top. It is a permaculture with many advantages, including water conservation and soil enrichment.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Because it retains water so well, hügelkultur works well in arid climates, and the natural materials used in its construction are cheap and freely available. 

How it's helping

Hügelkultur is sustainable and reduces dependence on industrial agriculture. Most produce in supermarkets in the United States travels over 1,500 miles from farm to table. 

Pesticides used in industrial agriculture also have a major impact on the environment; runoff contaminates the soil and surface water. Additionally, most farms use tilling to treat the soil, which releases harmful pollution into the atmosphere.

Growing your own food is a great way to reduce waste and your pollution footprint. A small investment can pay dividends for years to come. Not only that, homegrown veggies are significantly more nutritious than store-bought produce. 

Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

Getting outside more 🌱

Growing healthy food 🥕

Making my yard beautiful 🏡

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

The commenters chimed in with a mix of grateful comments, a couple of questions, and some pledges to try it themselves. 

"Wow those arch trellis [sic] are amazing, your whole garden is amazing," one commenter said. 

Another added: "Thanks for this! I'm in SW CO and really hoping to grow a few things successfully this year."

Another appreciative commenter said: "I will do my best to replicate this process, and I'm enjoying learning to compost again. Thank you so much."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x