Woman demonstrates simple method to keep sink drains from becoming clogged: 'So impressed'

"I literally jumped up and did this."

Lifestyle TikToker Janice (@sparklylife) recently took her followers along for the ride when doing some important but oft-neglected plumbing maintenance.

The scoop

"I'm going to show you a part of your home that you likely are not cleaning," Janice says at the beginning of her video.

The video shows how to clean the trap beneath any sink in your home. A little preparation is required to catch water from the pipe after unscrewing the two sides of it, but after that, it's simply a matter of getting an old toothbrush to clean away the grime.

Janice warns that the process can get a little smelly, but it's worth the effort to clean out.

How it's helping

Manual pipe cleaning, like Janice has demonstrated, requires a little extra elbow grease, but it is infinitely more effective than chemical drain cleaners. They routinely require multiple applications and generally only afford partial cleaning.

Worse still, these harsh chemicals wash into waterways, causing significant ecosystem damage. Commercial drain cleaners are acidic and can alter the pH levels of aquatic environments after use.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Mechanical plumbing maintenance helps avoid all of that. Cleaning the trap is a good start, and using a snake or plunger can take care of issues further down the pipe.

For those times when only a cleaning product will get to a clog, it's worth using an all-natural cleaner. Baking soda and vinegar are a popular combination for drains. It can provide the abrasive action needed to clear a pipe while flushing minimally harmful chemicals out into water supplies.

What everyone's saying

Janice's TikTok followers were duly impressed by the pipe-cleaning advice.

"The fact you can do this while pregnant… my nausea could never," said one community member. "I'm so impressed."

"I literally jumped up and did this. Now I'm disgusted, but grateful lol thank you mom!!!" replied another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.