Woman shares surprisingly simple way to unclog your shower with household ingredients: 'It works every time'

Dealing with a clogged shower drain can be frustrating and often leads to the use of expensive and harsh chemical drain cleaners.

But a simple and eco-friendly alternative using household ingredients has been gaining attention online for its effectiveness. What is it? Baking soda and vinegar.

The scoop

TikTok user Rachael Eppley (@hey.im.rach) shared their go-to method for unclogging shower drains naturally.

In a video, Rachael showed how to use baking soda and vinegar to clear drain blockages. The process is simple: Pour half a cup of baking soda followed by half a cup of vinegar down the drain. The mixture will bubble and fizz as it works to break down debris.

How it's helping

This method has several advantages, including cost savings. Baking soda and vinegar are much cheaper than commercial drain cleaners, and many people already have them in the kitchen.

This hack also reduces exposure to harsh chemicals, which can cause irritation or respiratory issues when inhaled. Unlike conventional chemical cleaners, which often release toxic fumes, this alternative is safer for people and pets.

It is also great for the environment. Traditional drain cleaners contain corrosive substances that can contaminate water systems when they are washed down the drain. By using baking soda and vinegar, people can reduce their contribution to water pollution.

Using household ingredients also means fewer plastic cleaning product bottles being purchased and thrown away, leading to less plastic waste in landfills.

Such cleaning hacks are a great way to maintain a fresh and functional home while being mindful of the planet. Other natural cleaning methods, such as using lemon and salt for scrubbing surfaces or hydrogen peroxide for disinfecting, can be found in this guide.

What everyone's saying

Rachael's cleaning hack sparked discussion about its effectiveness, with many viewers sharing their personal stories.

One commenter shared, "Look I've been doing this for years and it works every time, never have issues afterwards."

Another said, "Came across this (video) at the right time."

As people continue to seek affordable and sustainable home solutions, simple hacks are gaining popularity. Natural cleaning alternatives make household chores easier and contribute to a healthier home and planet.

