Woman reveals simple hack to clean bathroom tiles: 'Wow, the difference'

TikToker Honestlyadri (@honestlyadri) demonstrates an easy way to clean showers with two simple ingredients most people have at home.

The scoop

The video, which has over 37,000 likes, begins with a view of some dirty grout in the shower.

Honestlyadri says, "I mix peroxide and baking soda until it starts looking foamy." She then drops some of the creamy mixture on the shower floor and gently scrubs it into the surface using a brush.

One of the reasons she uses this method is "you don't have to scrub super hard." After spreading the paste over the dirty grout, a simple rinse is all that's needed.

Afterwards, the shower grout looks new again.

How it's helping

Investing in using natural products like baking soda, lemon, and vinegar can be good for your family's health and budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Baking soda has long been a staple in many households for several reasons. From removing odors, cutting grime, and dissolving organic matter, it's an effective cleaning agent that's also cheap and non-toxic. You can still get an 8-oz box for about $1.00.

People often use hydrogen peroxide as an alternative to bleach since it's a great disinfectant with a less pungent smell. However, it's advised to use a 3% concentration for safe household cleaning.

If you have children, pets, or allergies, you may have concerns about the irritants commonly found in many commercial products. Thanks to the lack of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, baking soda doesn't create toxic fumes that can create respiratory issues.

According to one TikToker, a baking soda and toothpaste mix is a great scuff remover for shoes. A baking soda paste with dish soap and vinegar can also brighten and remove stains from white clothes.

Cleaning an oven doesn't require a harsh spray; combining baking soda with lemon to form a paste is an effective solution. If you plan to upcycle some used food jars, let baking soda and oil sit on them to easily remove the labels.

Choosing more natural cleaning products over more commercial brands can also reduce clutter. The more products you buy, the more plastic bottles you'll have. Reducing your use of plastics can help the environment, as this material can take up to 500 years to break down, per WWF.

What everyone's saying

Overall, the commenters were impressed with the results and the method used. Some provided more shower cleaning advice.

"Wow, the difference!!" said one. "I'm trying this, I love more natural ways of cleaning," exclaimed another.

Someone suggested, "Get a filtered showerhead, and it may help with the staining from the water."

One person advised, "Peroxide + baking soda also works amazingly for cleaning granite counters." According to The Spruce, you can use ½ cup of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide to remove discoloration or stains from these countertops.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.