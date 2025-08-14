  • Home Home

Expert reveals ultimate hack for effortlessly cleaning dirty ovens: 'This is a great tip'

"Such an awesome alternative."

by Matthew Swigonski
"Such an awesome alternative."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Getting baked-in stains out of your oven can often require a decent amount of time and effort. However, one professional cleaner discovered a quick and easy cleaning method that just might save you some blood, sweat, and tears. 

The scoop

TikToker Cleaner Than Clean (@resamarie84) shared a brief tutorial on their ultimate oven cleaning hack that makes an effective paste with just two ingredients that most people already have in their kitchen. As an added bonus, it doesn't contain harmful chemicals or toxic vapors. 

@resamarie84 Cleaner Than clean 🧽🫧oven cleaning kitchen hack all natural #house #Home #CleanTok #tips #tipsandtricks #hack #professional #clean #cleaning #cleaningtiktok #ovenclean#cleanwithme#kitchenhack#kitchen#cooking#tricks#hacks#naturalcleaning#natural #tip#hacks#oven#naturalcleaning#bakingsoda#lemon ♬ Food, Cooking, Vlog, Calm(1438300) - ChillStars

By using the power of baking soda and lemons, the TikToker highlighted an "all natural" cleaning hack that any homeowner can use. First, simply create a paste using baking soda and enough water to loosen it up. Then apply the paste to the inside of your oven. 

After letting the paste sit for 15 to 20 minutes, the TikToker suggests using half a lemon to serve as a scrubber. The mixture can form a powerful cleaning solution that may be able to tackle just about any stain that your oven has to offer.   

How it's helping

Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is a versatile and inexpensive ingredient that has a seemingly endless number of household uses. But when mixed with water, it forms an effective cleaning agent that can be used to scrub surfaces while also acting as a deodorizer. Thanks to its mild abrasive properties, it can scrub away dirt and grime as its alkaline nature helps break down grease and stains. 

Similar to baking soda, lemon juice thrives as an effective and all-natural cleaning agent thanks to its ability to break down dirt and grime while also deodorizing. The acidity of lemon juice helps dissolve dirt, grease, and mineral deposits. It also possesses antiseptic and antibacterial properties, making it effective for disinfecting.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

When paired together, baking soda and lemon juice result in an acid-base reaction that can lift up stains and make it easier to properly clean surfaces, all without the need for chemicals that may irritate your skin and harm the environment. This also cuts down on the need to buy additional cleaners that come in plastic containers, which contribute to potential plastic waste

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, users appeared to be genuinely impressed with the time-saving cleaning hack. 

"This is a great tip," noted one user. 

"I love homemade cleaning pastes," admitted another commenter. 

"Such an awesome alternative," wrote a third user. 

Which factor would motivate you to pay more for a sustainable product?

Superior quality 💎

Trendier style ✨

Bigger environmental impact 💚

I wouldn't pay more 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x