Expert reveals ultimate hack for effortlessly cleaning dirty ovens: 'This is a great tip'

Getting baked-in stains out of your oven can often require a decent amount of time and effort. However, one professional cleaner discovered a quick and easy cleaning method that just might save you some blood, sweat, and tears.

The scoop

TikToker Cleaner Than Clean (@resamarie84) shared a brief tutorial on their ultimate oven cleaning hack that makes an effective paste with just two ingredients that most people already have in their kitchen. As an added bonus, it doesn't contain harmful chemicals or toxic vapors.

By using the power of baking soda and lemons, the TikToker highlighted an "all natural" cleaning hack that any homeowner can use. First, simply create a paste using baking soda and enough water to loosen it up. Then apply the paste to the inside of your oven.

After letting the paste sit for 15 to 20 minutes, the TikToker suggests using half a lemon to serve as a scrubber. The mixture can form a powerful cleaning solution that may be able to tackle just about any stain that your oven has to offer.

How it's helping

Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is a versatile and inexpensive ingredient that has a seemingly endless number of household uses. But when mixed with water, it forms an effective cleaning agent that can be used to scrub surfaces while also acting as a deodorizer. Thanks to its mild abrasive properties, it can scrub away dirt and grime as its alkaline nature helps break down grease and stains.

Similar to baking soda, lemon juice thrives as an effective and all-natural cleaning agent thanks to its ability to break down dirt and grime while also deodorizing. The acidity of lemon juice helps dissolve dirt, grease, and mineral deposits. It also possesses antiseptic and antibacterial properties, making it effective for disinfecting.

When paired together, baking soda and lemon juice result in an acid-base reaction that can lift up stains and make it easier to properly clean surfaces, all without the need for chemicals that may irritate your skin and harm the environment. This also cuts down on the need to buy additional cleaners that come in plastic containers, which contribute to potential plastic waste.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, users appeared to be genuinely impressed with the time-saving cleaning hack.

"This is a great tip," noted one user.

"I love homemade cleaning pastes," admitted another commenter.

"Such an awesome alternative," wrote a third user.

