Handyman reveals simple hack to boost your clothes dryer's efficiency: 'That's a brilliant idea'

This homemade hack will banish lint from your clothes dryer.

The scoop

Removing lint from your dryer is a vital part of keeping the machine working, but the traps are notoriously difficult to reach and clean thoroughly.

Luckily, home DIY expert Ken Long (@ken.c.long) has shared the perfect hack to get your dryer sparkling clean in no time.

While vacuum extensions are often inflexible plastic and difficult to use at some angles, Ken provides a simple alternative: the cardboard tube inside a roll of paper towels.

You simply slide the tube over the vacuum hose, gently flatten the end, and you're left with an extender that can bend and get in all of those hard-to-reach gaps, like your lint trap.

Lint in your dryer is a fire hazard, but it also reduces your machine's efficiency and makes your laundry take longer to dry.

How it's helping

When faced with a tricky DIY situation, it's easy to just order the first solution that pops up online. However, hacks like this make use of items you probably already have lying around, and they can help you save money.

Not only will your bank balance thank you, but this hack is also kinder to the planet than purchasing plastic vacuum attachments that will inevitably end up in a landfill, where they will not degrade for hundreds of years.

Also, instead of adding another gadget to your cleaning supply, using homemade cleaning methods can keep your house both clean and clutter-free.

By keeping your dryer lint-free, you improve its efficiency. This means you'll be able to dry your clothes more quickly, keep your energy bills lower, and use less electricity.

Other ways to save money and electricity on laundry include washing clothes at a cooler temperature, air-drying during warmer weather, or choosing an energy-efficient machine when you need an upgrade.

If you want to get some use out of your lint, it makes an amazing natural fire starter for a campfire if you stuff it inside a cardboard toilet roll.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users praised Ken for his ingenious home hack.

"That's a brilliant idea," one commented.

"Never thought of that," another added.

"Thank you!" a third remarked. "I did not want to buy another attachment."

