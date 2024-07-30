Home maintenance expert reveals dryer hack that could save you future headaches from your electricity bill: 'I need to do this'

"It's recommended to do it at least once a year."

Did you know staying on top of simple home maintenance tasks can save you money on your energy bills? One such tip that involves cleaning your dryer regularly is gaining significant attention online.

The scoop

In the video, Kyshawn (@weeklyhomecheck) shares his tips for keeping your dryer clean and walks you through the steps you can take to ensure it is properly maintained and save you money on your energy bills.

The video, posted to Instagram, demonstrates the various ways to clean your dryer. The steps include cleaning the lint trap by removing it, soaking it in water, and vacuuming out the lint trap area.

The video also highlights the importance of cleaning out the dryer vent using a vacuum or dry leaf blower. Kyshawn also shows that if this doesn't work, you can purchase a cleaning kit or take it to be professionally cleaned. "It's recommended to do it at least once a year," he said.

How does it help?

Cleaning your dryer regularly helps to prevent lint buildup, which prevents the dryer from operating efficiently. If a dryer vent is clogged with lint, the dryer has to work harder to push out hot air, which not only uses more energy but also causes more wear.

By maintaining your dryer properly, you can save lots of money in the long term on energy bills and on dryer replacement. A well-maintained machine doesn't have to work as hard and is likely to last a lot longer.

There are also lots of other house maintenance tasks that can save you money on energy bills, including cleaning your refrigerator coils and replacing filters in your HVAC system. Using Wattbuy is also a great way to see if switching to a cheaper renewable energy plan is viable in your area or for advice on installing smart thermostats and LED light bulbs in your home.

A clogged dryer vent is also a safety issue and is one of the leading causes of home fires. If the hot air cannot escape through the vent, it can cause the machine to overheat and eventually catch fire. Between 2010 and 2014, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 15,970 fires each year caused by washing or drying machines, with 92% of those being attributed to a clothes dryer, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

If these weren't reasons enough, using less energy is also good for the environment because it can significantly reduce the amount of pollution produced at home, which goes a long way toward helping to cool the planet.

What are people saying?

The post received almost 2,800 likes on Instagram, and several commenters expressed their delight at discovering this video, with one user commenting: "I need to do this."

Several users were also quick to thank Kyshawn for his "great tip," and one user commented: "I love your page."

