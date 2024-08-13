Laundry expert reveals difference between laundry machine settings for optimal energy and money-savings: 'I always wondered'

"Definitely learned something new here!"

The scoop

Welcome to LaundryTok — an entire community on TikTok dedicated to laundry tips and tricks. LaundryTok user Melissa Pateras (@melissadilkespateras) shared some insight on the ideal washer temperature.

"Let's talk about the difference between a cold wash and a tap cold on your machine," she says. "Cold wash uses a mix of hot and cold water to reach the ideal temperature, whereas tap cold will not adjust the temperature. It just fills the machine with water straight from the pipes."

So, what's the best water temperature for your clothes? It can't be too cold — most detergents require a water temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit in order to fully dissolve. It shouldn't be too hot, either, as warmer water will shrink and fade fabrics while costing you more money.

According to laundry machine manufacturer Speed Queen, the standard cold setting temperature is between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Tap cold is an option on some machines, but depending on where you live, the tap temperature may not be ideal for your wash.

As Pateras mentioned, the tap cold setting in a cold, snowy state like Minnesota may be downright freezing, whereas tap cold in mid-July California is likely to be warmer.

How it's working

Understanding your washer settings can save you money. On average, the cost per load using hot water is 72 cents, whereas the cost for a cold water load is only five cents, per Cold Water Saves' calculations. It may seem like 67 cents isn't a big deal, but annually, you're saving $262.

Washing with cold water also reduces your carbon impact. By switching to cold wash, Cold Water Saves estimates your "energy savings is 3.2kWh per load. That's enough [energy] to power a refrigerator for over 300 days!"

If you're looking to make greener choices in your home, you're in the right place. Check out our guide to making your house a smart home for sustainable ways to save money.

What people are saying

The video cleared up confusing washer settings for many users.

"I always wondered what tap cold meant on my machine," one user commented. "Thanks!"

Another user said they "definitely learned something new here!"

